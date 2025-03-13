Why Australian companies are cutting costs amid an economic rebound

Those measures resulted in one of the most volatile share price reactions on the Australian Stock Exchange during an earnings season, he said.

“We actually haven’t seen this degree of volatility in a season ever.

“Certainly not in the last 20 years, it didn’t happen in Covid, it didn’t happen in the GFC.”

The earnings season also caused big discrepancies between the valuation of companies in the same industry, such as supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths, the latter of which was underperforming due to management issues, Steed said.

Despite investor caution, better times were on the way for Australian consumers and borrowers, according to JP Morgan’s chief economist Ben Jarman.

He forecasted four more 0.25% cuts to Australia’s cash rate, following one in February, pushing gross domestic production (GDP) to an annual 2% growth rate in 2025.

“It’s still not much, but it’s kind of in that sweet spot, we think, where you’re doing better than we’ve had, but you’re not doing so much that you’re putting pressure on capacity again.

“And that’s kind of where you need to be if you’re still managing these residual challenges on inflation.”

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.