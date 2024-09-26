‘We’ve been on a journey’: How Fonterra’s finances have changed

The dairy co-operative, which is owned by farmer supplier-shareholders, made a net profit after tax of $1.1 billion in the financial year just ended, compared with a record $1.6b last financial year.

Its net debt was now $2.6b, with a gearing ratio of 24%, down from 48% in 2018.

Hurrell announced a strategic reset of the exporter in 2018, when the company made its first annual loss since its inception and was on notice with ratings agencies.

Since then it had unwound its ownership in Beingmate and sold out of its loss-making China Farms venture, Chilean business Soprole, its DPA Brazil joint venture with Nestle and its Tip Top ice cream business.

Fonterra's iconic Anchor brand could come under new ownership if the sale of its consumer division progresses.

It was now considering selling its entire consumer division, which included household dairy brands Anchor, Mainland and Kapiti among others.

A sale would leave Fonterra with just two divisions - ingredients and foodservice - so how profitable would the co-operative be with what’s left?

Watch Miles Hurrell and chairman Peter McBride discuss Fonterra’s finances and future on today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Get investment insights from executives and experts on Markets with Madisonevery Monday and Friday here on the NZ Herald, on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sponsored by CMC Markets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this programme is of a general nature, and is not intended to be personalised financial advice. We encourage you to seek appropriate advice from a qualified professional to suit your individual circumstances.

Madison Reidy is the host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.