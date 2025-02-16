The untold story of NZ’s only aircraft manufacturer

“We’re the only aircraft manufacturer that produces a type-certified aircraft with capability of taking off and landing in that sort of distance.”

They have historically been used for skydiving, humanitarian aid missions and medical evacuation scenarios, but new use cases are emerging, such as maintaining oil and gas pipelines.

NZAero was acquired by private investors in 2021 after entering liquidation when it was then called Pacific Aerospace.

Previous renditions of the company had New Zealand and Australian Government ownership.

“The prime reason for buying the assets was to ensure the manufacturing capability remained in NZ,” Burrows said.

“[It’s] a special thing. In fact, in the world there’s only 30 fixed-wing aircraft manufacturers in general aviation.

“Predominantly, they’re all in the US or Europe.”

The company had no revenue when it was acquired, but was now selling millions of dollars worth of aircraft, with orders from the Royal Thai Air Force and Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

