Lodestone was a private company backed by investors including Guy Haddleton, Gareth Morgan and Sir Stephen Tindall.

It had farms operating in Kaitāia, Edgecumbe and Waiotahe, with more planned in Dargaville, Canterbury and the Mackenzie Basin.

Lodestone planned to eventually contribute 5% of total electricity generation with solar. Currently, solar contributed about 1% to the grid, or 250 megawatts worth.

Lodestone Energy's solar farm will have about 60,000 solar panels installed once complete, producing 49 GWh of energy annually, enough to power 6800 homes nearby.

It was an attractive investment because the price of setting up solar had reduced 100 times since the 1990s, Lodestone managing director Gary Holden told Markets with Madison.

Tour one of Lodestone’s biggest solar farms under construction, and understand how it plans to monetise energy produced by the sun, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.