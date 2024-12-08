Angus Blair, partner at Outset Ventures.

New Zealand start-ups may be missing out on about $100 million in funding annually, according to the partner of an early stage fund who leads investments alongside entrepreneurs Sir Peter Beck and Sean Simpson.

“I think we could absorb about another $100m a year in that sort of high-risk capital,” Outset Ventures partner Angus Blair told Markets with Madison at its deep technology hub in Auckland that’s home to 20 start-ups.

“If we don’t have that, or worse yet, go backwards, and half the funds under management in the next few years, we’re not going to be maximising our chance to get really lucky and find the next Rocket Lab.”

The venture capital fund he leads alongside Beck and Simpson was about to close its second raise, collecting at least $30m from investors, including high net worth individuals and family offices.

Its last raise invested in four start-ups, including Wellington’s nuclear fusion start-up OpenStar Technologies.