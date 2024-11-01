Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets with Madison

Rocket Lab founder Sir Peter Beck on his plans to seize a $535 billion space opportunity

Madison Reidy
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Rocket Lab CEO Sir Peter Beck shares how Neutron’s progress and why some investors are doubting his company’s ability to execute. Video / Corey Fleming

The amount of short interest in Rocket Lab’s stock is rising but its founder and chief executive Sir Peter Beck is not fazed by a growing number of investors betting against his company.

“It’s not surprising at all, in fact it’s probably surprising it’s that low

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets with Madison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets with Madison