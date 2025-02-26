Financial results from Spark, Fletcher Building, Sky Television and SkyCity among others, show the recession has some of our biggest corporates reeling.
“It’s been yet another tough earning season for New Zealand, in line with pretty low expectations, I think it’s fair to say,” Forsyth Barr senior equities analyst Aaron Ibbotson told Markets with Madison.
Spark’s share price nosedived off its weak result, Fletcher’s financial losses deepened and steel companies noted demand was at its lowest level since the 1990s.
Ryman Healthcare’s $1 billion capital raise this week, announced alongside a decline in sales, wiped 20% off its share price.
Many of those companies had started cutting costs, in line with lower revenue from consumers and governments – something Ibbotson said was positive to see, albeit a bit late.