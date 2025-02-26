“Management has probably been too slow to react to the weakness in the markets,” Ibbotson said.

He also discussed some boards' commitment to paying dividends, which in Spark’s case had done nothing to support its share price which was down more than 20% year to date.

“There’s been this culture of defending the dividend above all else, but I think what you’re seeing is, when that gets disconnected from the cash generation in the business, that doesn’t work anymore.”

Despite the downturn damage, Ibbotson had an optimistic outlook, with interest rates continuing to fall, and market bright spots in Ebos, A2 Milk and smaller technology stocks Vista and Gentrack.

The question was when the broader economic impetus would arrive and lift the New Zealand Stock Exchange laggards.

Watch Aaron Ibbotson discuss the state of our largest companies in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Reidy is the host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.