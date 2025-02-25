Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Ryman CEO Naomi James on why it’s raising $1b to cut debt

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Ryman Healthcare chief executive Naomi James says the $1 billion would go to repay debt and cover fees.

Ryman Healthcare chief executive Naomi James says the $1 billion would go to repay debt and cover fees.

Ryman Healthcare chief executive Naomi James said an internal reorganisation and changes to weekly and deferred management fees meant the company underwent significant changes late last year.

When asked about the $1 billion capital raise announced yesterday and declining sales, she said: “In hindsight, we probably

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business