MicroStrategy's executive chairman, Michael Saylor, says the financing of his company's Bitcoin adoption strategy is not a glitch, and he's happy about some investors shorting his stock.

The world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy, has catapulted its once-languishing share price to a market capitalisation of more than $65 billion (US$40b) in just four years.

“Really MicroStrategy is pioneering a new market, we’re issuing securities backed by digital capital,” co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor told Markets with Madison in Washington DC.

What is an enterprise software company is now referred to as a Bitcoin development company, due to its holdings of 252,220 Bitcoin. That’s more than 1% of all Bitcoin available, worth around US$16 billion ($26.40b).

Its valuation represented a premium to its Bitcoin assets of 2.5 times – a price some traders shorting the stock believed was too high.

“When I was a younger man I would have been concerned about people shorting my stock, now I’m not, because MicroStrategy is really just providing a set of institutional investments that institutional investors can use to tailor a portfolio that’s long, short, [or] hedged,” Saylor said.