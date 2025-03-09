Morningstar data director Greg Bunkall says KiwiSaver was worth $121 billion at the end of 2024, with average 10-year investment returns between 4% and 11% depending on the type of fund.

That provided a sort of reality check for KiwiSaver firms that had enjoyed given growth since the introduction of the retirement savings scheme almost 18 years ago.

The focus would likely now turned to funds' performance, encouraging them to invest in higher growth assets such as stocks, infrastructure and private businesses, with some regulatory change required, Bunkall said.

Exposure to those types of assets, dubbed alternative, was about 2% of total KiwiSaver funds, he said, compared with double digits in Australia, where its superannuation scheme was worth A$4 trillion.

Morningstar’s research showed New Zealand’s retirement savings scheme hit $121b at the end of 2024, with average fees reducing about 30% since 2012.

“But they’ve kind of stayed around this level for a number of years now, probably two or three years,” Bunkall said.

He said fees would likely increase for higher-growth funds, including those eyeing alternative investments.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.