Inside Zuru’s US empire: Nick Mowbray talks tariffs and toy trademarks

Zuru CEO Nick Mowbray takes us inside its empire in Los Angeles where thousands of toys are on display. Could tariffs destroy the mostly Chinese manufactured business?

Toy and consumer goods empire Zuru has found a means to reduce the tariff it pays on Chinese goods imported into the US to around 15% as it continues to navigate the volatility surrounding global trade.

Using a process called a first cost model could reduce the total tax Zuru would pay annually to around $300,000 on a 15% effective tariff, compared with an initial figure chief executive Nick Mowbray warned would be closer to $3 billion, based on an earlier 145% tariff rate.

“So, China then, at that tariff rate, still becomes by far the best place in the world to manufacture,” Mowbray told Markets with Madison at Zuru’s office in Los Angeles.

“Whilst we might see some small price increases, very tactical price increases in some areas, the cost impact is not going to be significant.”

The model effectively allowed Zuru to pay taxes calculated based on the production cost of its imported goods, not the retail price, he explained.