Inside Zuru’s US empire: Nick Mowbray talks tariffs and toy trademarks

While tariffs applied to toys had also been reduced to 30%, from 145%, Mowbray said.
The company imported about $2 billion worth of goods from China to the US every year.
Tariffs were just the latest test for Zuru - a company started from scratch by Nick, his brother Mat and sister Anna. It has navigated the complexities of trademarks and toy invention intellectual property rights for years.
“Literally, from the first day we got into this, we were sued,” Mowbray said.
“It really is a game of grit and perseverance.”
Go inside Zuru’s toy showroom in LA, and hear Nick Mowbray discuss US-China tensions, including if large scale domestic manufacturing could ever be rebuilt in the United States, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.
Madison Malone travelled to the United States with support from the NZUS Council Media Fellowship programme. The Council is committed to advancing New Zealand’s shared interests with the United States. Find out more about the NZUS council here.
