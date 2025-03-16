Inside Sydney’s A$17b supercomputing operation, co-owned by Infratil

Before reaching this point, the business first began as Boorer’s idea and was entirely bootstrapped in its early years.

“Everyone said, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it'.

“Failure wasn’t an option.”

Demand for data centres, like the ones it’s building, was still booming and could increase by 10 times from here, he said.

“Data centres being built is a sign of current and future economic prosperity ... Because they are the digital infrastructure factories.”

CDC Data Centres founder and CEO Greg Boorer built the A$17b business from nothing 18 years ago.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald's investment show Markets with Madison.