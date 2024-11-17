Only the top 15 listed New Zealand companies met the firm’s threshold of long-term investment requirements, he said.

“That’s not a bad thing, that’s just a natural evolution for the market.”

He suggested the Government sell down stakes in listed companies such as power companies or Air New Zealand as a way to increase liquidity in the stock market.

The market was also shrinking because fewer companies were coming on to the market and providing options for investors.

“One of the problems we have at the moment is we need to be an attractive place to list.”

He said the industry, the New Zealand Stock Exchange and the Government were collectively considering regulatory concessions for smaller-sized companies, such as relaxed continuous disclosure rules.

“I do think we need changes and I do think we are going to see change.”

Madison Reidy is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.