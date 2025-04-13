GFC to Graham Norton: How an NZ winemaker went global

They had sold 18 million bottles of their Graham Norton wine range in the United Kingdom and were earning annual revenue in the $20 million range.

Although, two years of tough costs meant underlying earnings had shifted a bit, they said.

Invivo co-founders Rob Cameron (left and Tim Lightbourne (right) with ambassador and shareholder, talk show host Graham Norton.

The Sauvignon Blanc grape price fell 12% and yield fell 27% last year, according to the New Zealand Wine Growers Group and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

“You’ve got to weather the ups and the downs, in terms of your own production and what that does to your cost base, weather the global uncertainty of what’s happening out there as well,” Cameron said.

Invivo had raised capital three times via crowdfunding platform Snowball effect.

Its latest round in late 2023 captured $1.6m - at that time it told investors it was targeting annual earnings of around $1m.

Despite a 10% tariff imposed on New Zealand goods entering the United States, they were aiming to increase sales of their premium wine range in collaboration with Sex In The City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

