The United States dollar has declined steadily in the past three months. Photo / NZME

The United States dollar has declined steadily in the past three months. Photo / NZME

The United States dollar has declined steadily in the past three months, alongside a selldown in US technology stocks, suggesting investors may be rethinking their allocation to US assets.

“You would expect the dollar to appreciate when things become riskier, but that hasn’t been the case lately,” Aurora Macro Strategies chief economist Dimitris Valatsas told Markets with Madison from New York.

“I think that’s baffling to quite a few people who trade in the asset class.

“It’s related to what we’re seeing, the dollar’s role in the global financial system and how that’s being challenged by the new trade policy here.”

Valatsas suggested the Trump administration could be devaluing the country’s currency intentionally through tariff trade policies.