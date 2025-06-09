Its 3.5-hectare test factory in China was already making up to two homes a week, he said.

Zuru had purchased a new 10.1ha building in China to transform it into the first commercial home manufacturing site.

It had built its own software to design the homes too, called Dreamcatcher, which included artificial intelligence, allowing a customer to describe their desired home design by voice.

Mowbray said the Zuru Tech business was the Zuru group’s “bigger objective”.

“Greg Foran said this to me once, you’ve got to wrap your business in a bigger purpose.

“And I feel like we’ve built such a profitable toy business, such a profitable consumer goods business, and at some point, it’s like, ‘Okay, how do I solve a bigger problem? Actually shape Zuru and make or create a bigger purpose for the business?’

“And the thesis was that construction and property development, it’s the biggest part of global GDP, but it’s been done the same for hundreds and hundreds of years.”

