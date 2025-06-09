Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Markets with Madison

‘A bigger purpose’: Mowbray Zuru legacy has nothing to do with toys

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Zuru co-founder and CEO Nick Mowbray.

Zuru co-founder and CEO Nick Mowbray.

Zuru’s third business division, Zuru Tech, is manufacturing customised homes in an automated factory, with the aim of bringing the cost of housing closer to the cost of building materials.

“Elon Musk calls it the idiot index,” Nick Mowbray told Markets with Madison.

“He used to look at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Markets with Madison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Markets with Madison