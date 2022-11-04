Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market Watch: Recession risk builds as world waits for inflation peak

Liam Dann
By
4 mins to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CEO Mike Taylor about the risk of an impending recession. Video / NZ Herald

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CEO Mike Taylor about the risk of an impending recession. Video / NZ Herald



“Recessions risks continue to grow,” says Pie Funds chief executive Mike Taylor. “They’ve been building throughout the year. What’s been surprising is that the [economy] has been as strong as it has been.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business