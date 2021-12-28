Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market Watch: How to find sharemarket value in 2022

4 minutes to read
Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CEO Mike Taylor about 2021's global trends and the year to come. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Business Editor-at-Large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds Founder and CEO Mike Taylor about 2021's global trends and the year to come. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Liam Dann
By
Liam Dann

Business Editor at Large

"You probably don't want to be looking in the spaces that had a great year in 2021 because they probably won't in 2022," says Pie Funds chief executive Mike Taylor of the outlook for sharemarkets.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.