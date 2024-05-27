Voyager 2023 media awards
Market Watch: Global demand for electricity soars with rise of AI and EVs - who will pay?

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Business editor-at-large Liam Dann talks to Pie Funds CIO and founder Mike Taylor about the power issues. Video / Getty Images

Electric power consumption is expected to soar in the next few years. What will increased demand mean for share market investors?

“I’m not sure that the average person is aware how much more electricity we’re

