Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Z Energy the big mover as takeover looms

4 minutes to read
Z Energy is the subject of a takeover offer from Australian petroleum company Ampol. Photo / NZME

Z Energy is the subject of a takeover offer from Australian petroleum company Ampol. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Fuel provider Z Energy was the day's big mover on the New Zealand sharemarket after its board backed a $2 billion takeover by Australian petroleum company Ampol.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index turned into negative territory

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.