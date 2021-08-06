Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Z Energy rises on refinery vote, Briscoe sets new record

4 minutes to read
Briscoe boss Rod Duke. The share price closed at an all-time high today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Briscoe boss Rod Duke. The share price closed at an all-time high today. Photo / Dean Purcell

Duncan Bridgeman
By:

Duncan Bridgeman is head of premium business content for the New Zealand Herald

Z Energy benefited as plans to convert the Marsden Point oil refinery to an import terminal gained shareholder approval in Whangārei, while Briscoe shares hit an all-time high.

But the refinery vote failed to move

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.