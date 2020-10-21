Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Vista Group buoyed by revenue news

4 minutes to read

Vista said revenue was tracking back to 2019 levels. Shares gained 4c or 2.55 per cent to $1.61. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Investors are sitting back and playing a waiting game as the New Zealand sharemarket drifted – though leading stock Fisher and Paykel Healthcare took a spurt on late heavy trading.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.