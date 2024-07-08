Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Utilities sector drags NZ sharemarket lower

Graham Skellern
By
4 mins to read
Contact Energy told the market its 174MW Tauhara geothermal plant near Taupō is in the final commissioning stage. Its share price declined 37c or 4.04% to $8.78.

Contact Energy told the market its 174MW Tauhara geothermal plant near Taupō is in the final commissioning stage. Its share price declined 37c or 4.04% to $8.78.

A nervous New Zealand sharemarket fell nearly half a per cent at the start of a pivotal week for stocks, particularly Synlait Milk.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined steadily all day and then had a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business