Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Synlait, a2 Milk defy NZ sharemarket fall

4 minutes to read
Synlait and a2 Milk both rallied, rising 26c or 7.88 per cent to $3.56 and 17c or 2.89 per cent to $6.06, respectively. Photo / Supplied

Synlait and a2 Milk both rallied, rising 26c or 7.88 per cent to $3.56 and 17c or 2.89 per cent to $6.06, respectively. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The milk companies Synlait and a2 Milk, rallying in price, set themselves on a path to recovery on a day where the New Zealand sharemarket lacked direction.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky ride

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.