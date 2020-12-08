Website of the Year

Business

Market close: Sharemarket zeros in on record high

3 minutes to read

A strong performance by Meridian Energy helped drive the sharemarket closer to a record high. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Hefty gains in power generators Meridian and Mercury helped drive the New Zealand share market to within a stone's throw of its record high in moderate trading.

The S&P/NZX50 closed 62.25 points higher

