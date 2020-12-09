Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Sharemarket rises on Infratil takeover fever

4 minutes to read

Tilt Renewables, which has 343 operating turbines in Australia and New Zealand, climbed 17.4 per cent to $5.60. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket picked up some takeover fever as utilities investor Infratil and associated stocks Tilt Renewables and Trustpower, all rising strongly, were pursued by AustralianSuper fund for $5.4 billion.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.