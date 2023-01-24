Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Ryman shares get big boost

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Ryman Healthcare – the country’s biggest retirement village operator - rose 33c or 5.72 per cent to $6.10. Photo / NZME

Ryman Healthcare – the country’s biggest retirement village operator - rose 33c or 5.72 per cent to $6.10. Photo / NZME

Ryman Healthcare had a new lease of life, rising nearly 6 per cent, while a cautious New Zealand sharemarket couldn’t hold on to hard-earned gains.

The cautious S&P/NZX 50 Index traded steadily till a mid-afternoon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business