BusinessUpdated

Market close: Renewed hopes of peace in Ukraine provide bright spot for NZX

5 minutes to read
A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

A further rebound by Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and renewed hopes for Russia-Ukraine peace talks provided a bright day for the New Zealand sharemarket which rose one and a half per cent.

Market leader Fisher rose $1.03 or 4.33 per cent to $24.83 on trade worth $28.37m, driving the S&P/NZX 50 Index to a close of 12,098.8, up 179.13 points or 1.5 per cent – its biggest one-day rise since March 1.

