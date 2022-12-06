Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZX newbies off to rough starts

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
WasteCo had a lukewarm debut while Blackpearl continued to fall. Photo / NZME

WasteCo had a lukewarm debut while Blackpearl continued to fall. Photo / NZME

An interest rate hike for the eighth consecutive month across the Tasman kept the New Zealand sharemarket subdued, falling nearly half a per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was down 46.15 points or 0.4 per

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business