Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ stocks tumble after a patchy start to New Year trade

4 minutes to read
The Warehouse's sales fell over the first quarter. Photo / NZME

The Warehouse's sales fell over the first quarter. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

The Warehouse Group took a tumble after providing a reduced sales and profit warning as the New Zealand sharemarket continued its patchy start to the year by falling more than half a per cent.

The

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.