Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ stocks end week on positive note

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
The index was spurred on by relief rallies in other Asian Pacific markets. Photo / NZME

The index was spurred on by relief rallies in other Asian Pacific markets. Photo / NZME

New Zealand shares ended another eventful week on a positive note, spurred on by relief rallies in other Asian Pacific markets.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 46.45 points or 0.42 per cent to 11,230.75 after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business