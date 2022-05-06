Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares remain calm after storm on Wall Street

4 minutes to read
NZ shares remained relatively calm in the face of incredible volatility on Wall Street. Photo / NZME

NZ shares remained relatively calm in the face of incredible volatility on Wall Street. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket, comprising a lot of defensive dividend stocks, remained relatively calm in the face of incredible volatility overnight on Wall Street – falling just over 1 per cent.

The leading United States

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.