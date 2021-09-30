Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares post strong gain on back of Auckland Airport support

4 minutes to read
Auckland International Airport increased 13.5c or 1.76 per cent to $7.82. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland International Airport increased 13.5c or 1.76 per cent to $7.82. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket rallied strongly, posting more than a 1 per cent gain, with Auckland International Airport attracting solid buying support from passive investment funds as it increases its presence on a world global

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.