Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares plunge as Auckland Covid case unnerves investors

5 minutes to read
Over the whole market, there were 106 decliners and just 39 gainers. Photo / NZME

Over the whole market, there were 106 decliners and just 39 gainers. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland unnerved the New Zealand sharemarket which plunged more than half a per cent when the news broke mid-afternoon. The NZ dollar also took a dive.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.