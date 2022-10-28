Market close: NZ shares finish week higher

The index rose 0.26 per cent. Photo / NZME

SkyCity's shareholders weren't pleased with the casino operator at its annual meeting but the share price still jumped almost 4 per cent on the back of its first-quarter earnings lifting 10 per cent.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 29 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,129.53. Turnover was a light $91.3 million.

Brad Gordon, an investment adviser at Hobson Wealth, told BusinessDesk that swap rates dipping from 5.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent today had given equities some "breathing space".

He said SkyCity's positive quarter was the big news of the day and investors had liked the earnings jump after battling difficulties that cut into its earnings last year.

Tourism would play a big role in the rest of SkyCity's 2023 financial period, he said, which is something chief executive Michael Ahearne was keen to press on shareholders as well.

SkyCity jumped almost 4 per cent after its – virtual – annual meeting this afternoon. This was despite shareholders sending in unhappy questions which ranged from why the meeting was virtual instead of in person and the non-compliance and licensing probes facing SkyCity's Adelaide casino.

Ahearne said the casino's domestic consumer environment had stayed robust, despite an "uncertain economic environment" and group earnings for its first quarter were up 10 per cent above pre-covid levels, by market close, its shares were up 3.3 per cent to $2.79.

Gordon said Tourism Holdings was also having a good day – up 2.2 per cent to $3.54 – and infrastructure company Infratil edged up 2.9 per cent to $8.50.

Church management software company Pushpay entered a trading halt this morning, pending an announcement from the dual-listed software company.

Pushpay entered a trading halt in early October after BGH Capital – which has a 20 per cent stake in Pushpay – was thought to have made a revised bid worth more than $1.2 billion. At today's price of $1.19, Pushpay is valued at $1.14b.

Pushpay said today's halt would last until it makes an announcement, or trading opens on Monday.

At Port of Tauranga's annual meeting today, the company said it had spent $3m to date on the legal and consulting costs associated with its application to extend the wharf at its Sulphur Point container terminal and also add a berth.

Port of Tauranga reported a net profit of $111.3m in the 2022 financial year, up 8.7 per cent on the previous period.

Its shares rose 0.2 per cent to $6.29 by early evening.

South Port was down 2.8 per cent to $8.07 and Napier Port fell 1.4 per cent to $2.85.

New Zealand's largest kiwifruit grower, Seeka, had one of the biggest falls on the index today, down 4.7 per cent to $3.69.

- BusinessDesk