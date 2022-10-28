Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares finish week higher

BusinessDesk
By Ella Somers
3 mins to read
The index rose 0.26 per cent. Photo / NZME

The index rose 0.26 per cent. Photo / NZME

SkyCity's shareholders weren't pleased with the casino operator at its annual meeting but the share price still jumped almost 4 per cent on the back of its first-quarter earnings lifting 10 per cent.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business