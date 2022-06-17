Voyager 2021 media awards
Market close: NZ shares fall further into bear territory

4 minutes to read
Market leader Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell a further 35c or 1.8 per cent to $19.10 after sitting at $33.78 on November 25. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

New Zealand shares closed the eventful week of bear markets and mighty rate hikes with a strong afternoon recovery, and the leading index was down half a per cent despite another plunge on Wall Street.

