Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: NZ shares end first half of the year with another down day

4 minutes to read
Photo / NZME

Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

New Zealand shares ended the first half of the year with another down day, stuck in the claws of the bear market. But there was a whiff of excitement with New Zealand King Salmon Investments

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.