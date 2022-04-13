Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ shares dip but largely unmoved by OCR rise

5 minutes to read
The New Zealand sharemarket provided a muted reaction to the OCR hike. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket provided a muted reaction to the OCR hike. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket provided a muted reaction to the half per cent hike in the official cash rate that pushes up interest rates to combat the inexorable rise of inflation.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.