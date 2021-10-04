Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: NZ sharemarket rises as all eyes on OCR decision

4 minutes to read
The New Zealand sharemarket posted a near half per cent gain. Photo / NZME

The New Zealand sharemarket posted a near half per cent gain. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket held firm and posted a near half per cent gain as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a phased end to Covid restrictions in Auckland, though it remains in alert level 3.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.