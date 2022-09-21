Voyager 2022 media awards
Business

Market close: NZ dollar, stocks continue to fall

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
The NZ dollar went under 59c against the American greenback, trading at US58.92c. Photo / 123RF

Air New Zealand surprised with an earnings upgrade, rising 7 per cent, but it wasn't enough to stop the New Zealand sharemarket falling more than half a per cent.

The market, awaiting the latest United

