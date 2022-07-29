Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

Market close: Mainfreight shares rally for second day on US update

Mainfreight's shares rose 2 per cent to $77. Photo / Supplied



Mainfreight's announcement yesterday that its US revenue increase of 41.4 per cent to US$257.5 million ($408m) meant the logistic company's stock rallied for a second day in the New Zealand share market (NZX).

The S&P/NZX

