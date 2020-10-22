Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Late rally saves NZX from sharp fall

4 minutes to read

Photo / File

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket picked itself up from a sharp fall with an afternoon rally – and Auckland International Airport led the way after holding its annual meeting.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 25.31

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.