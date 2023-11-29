Voyager 2023 media awards
Market close: Higher for longer interest rate call puts dampener on sharemarket

By Graham Skellern
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare produced a pleasing half-year financial result.

The Reserve Bank put a big dampener on the New Zealand sharemarket with its higher for longer interest rates approach after Fisher and Paykel Healthcare lifted spirits with a pleasing half-year financial result.

The S&P/NZX

