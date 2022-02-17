Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Fletcher, Ebos propel NZ sharemarket

4 minutes to read
Fletcher Building increased 20c or 2.99 per cent to $6.90 on heavy trade worth $32.71m. Photo / Supplied

Fletcher Building increased 20c or 2.99 per cent to $6.90 on heavy trade worth $32.71m. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

Fletcher Building and Ebos Group set the tone for a solid earnings reporting season and continued to propel the New Zealand sharemarket, this time posting a 1 per cent gain.

For the second day running

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.