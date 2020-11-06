Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Energy stocks surge ahead, Synlait gains big

3 minutes to read

Energy stocks surged ahead. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The dividend-yielding stocks came to the fore as the New Zealand sharemarket, spurred by strong offshore bourses, continued to scale new heights – despite the drawn-out result in the United States election.

The S&P/NZX 50

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.