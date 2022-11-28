Market close: China unrest sends Asian, Kiwi stocks lower

Chinese police officers block off access to a protest site in Shanghai as the country continues with its strict zero Covid policy. The NZ sharemarket today slipped on the latest China lockdown news. Photo / AP

The retirement stocks had a boost from the Government’s pay parity package for health workers but a hesitant New Zealand sharemarket slipped more than half a per cent on the latest China lockdowns.

As the Asian markets weakened, the S&P/NZX 50 index fell in the afternoon and closed at 11,308.31, down 74.25 points or 0.65 per cent.

There were 83 decliners and 47 gainers over the whole market on volume of 55.43 million share transactions worth $159.78 million. The trading was boosted by the sale of 23.29m units worth $70.62m in Smartshares Global Bond Exchange Traded Fund.

Greg Main, Jarden Wealth Management adviser, said the local market was lacking a lead or direction and “with the bounce in the NZ dollar some offshore investors looking at our softer economy going forward may be selling.”

“The latest lockdowns and unrest in China are making people nervous about where they will go to next and whether it further risks the supply chain,” he said.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index had fallen 1.98 per cent to 17,225.41 points; the Shanghai Composite was down 1.03 per cent to 3069.66; and the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan had declined 0.54 per cent to 28,131.2 at 6pm NZ time.

At home, the Government announced $200m a year will go towards increasing the pay of 20,000 frontline community health workers and ensuring there is parity across the sector.

Many of them work in aged-care facilities of retirement villages, and Main said the new funding model had to happen – “it was a part of the sector that was really bleeding with workforce shortages.”

Summerset Group increased 25c or 2.76 per cent to $9.30; Arvida gained 5c or 4.35 per cent to $1.20; Oceania Healthcare rose 5c or 6.41 per cent to 83c, and Ryman Healthcare was up 5c to $6.90.

Radius Residential Care gained 0.005c to 30.5c and Green Cross Health was up 6c or 4.84 per cent to $1.30.

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare gained 5c to $20.71 on the eve of reporting its latest financial result. Main said the market will be focusing on Fisher and Paykel’s inventory levels, particularly in the United States and where the company sees trading is heading.

Ebos fell 81c or 1.96 per cent to $40.50; a2 Milk declined 10c to $6.62; Mainfreight was down 50c to $70.80; Freightways decreased 15c to $9.84; KMD Brands shed 2c or 1.83 per cent to $1.07; and Vista gave up 6c or 3.9 per cent to $1.22.

In the energy sector, Mercury declined 23c or 4.14 per cent to $5.32; Contact was down 11c to $7.36; Manawa decreased 8c to $5.11; and Genesis fell 11c or 4.09 per cent to $2.58.

Vector, down 6c to $4.09, told the market that the review of its metering business has not been suspended as speculated in “unsubstantiated commentary in The Australian”.

Property companies Goodman Trust fell 6c or 2.91 per cent to $2, and Stride declined 3c or 1.95 per cent to $1.51.

Kiwi Property, down 0.005c to 90.5c, increased half-year revenue 6.5 per cent to $130.22m and struck a net loss of $151.07m, mainly due to a 5.8 per cent or $213.3m devaluation of its property portfolio which includes Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre. Kiwi confirmed its full-year dividend guidance at 5.7c a share.

Asset Plus, unchanged at 21c, has increased its facility limit with BNZ from $83.5m to $85m and the loan is extended to September 30 next year.

Air New Zealand, down 1c to 77.5c, has redeemed the remaining $200m of the $600m redeemable shares on issue to the Crown as part of the airline’s recapitalisation undertaken earlier this year.

NZX, up 2c to $1.23, confirmed it is having discussions with some parties about a partnership with NZX Wealth Technologies that can enhance the long-term growth prospects of that business. The talks are highly uncertain.

Mobile marketing engagement firm Task Group rose 5.5c or 16.42 per cent to 39c after reporting a 97 per cent increase in revenue of $26.6m, including $21.7m revenue, and a net loss of $4.59m for the six months ending September.

Task, which restructure its five-year contract with main customers McDonald’s, has cash of $24.2m and upgraded its full-year revenue to $59m-$62m and operating earnings (ebitda) to $8.5m-$9.5m, increases of 11 per cent and 157 per cent respectively on the previous guidance.

Restaurant Brands increased 13c or 1.9 per cent to $6.99; Eroad gained 4c or 3.39 per cent to $1.22; Smartpay rose 6c or 6.74 per cent to 95c, and Winton Land was up 7c or 3.41 per cent to $2.12.

Ventia Services, unchanged at $2.70, has renewed its $150m contract with BHP Western Australian Iron Ore in the Pilbara region.

Medicinal cannabis company Greenfern Industries, up 2.5c or 33.33 per cent to 10c, has recently appointed New Plymouth property developer Philip Brown as its chairman to replace Brent King. Greenfern earlier told the market that net assets were $2.63m and the company will need to continue raising capital after just completing a $1.47m offer.