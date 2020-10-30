Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Cannabis stocks take a hit after referendum results

4 minutes to read

Cannasouth and Rua Bioscience were both down. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket became "a little gun-shy", falling nearly 1 per cent, in a reaction to the volatility in leading offshore indices. But late trading did push the NZX index back up.

The S&P/NZX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.