Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: ‘Calm before the storm’ - NZ shares flat ahead of busy week of economic data

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was down 69c or 2.88 per cent to $23.31 on profit-taking. Photo / Supplied

Fisher and Paykel Healthcare was down 69c or 2.88 per cent to $23.31 on profit-taking. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket lacked any direction in a quiet day’s trading – in what one commentator described as the “calm before the storm.”

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was slightly down by 20.6 points or

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business