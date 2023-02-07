Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Market close: Bond yields rise as creeping uncertainty weighs on stocks

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Mainfreight added $2.30 or 3.1 per cent to $76.40. Photo / Supplied

Mainfreight added $2.30 or 3.1 per cent to $76.40. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand sharemarket slipped half a per cent as bond yields suddenly rose and uncertainty crept back onto Wall Street. But Mainfreight was again the stand-out stock.

After the weak day on Wall Street,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business