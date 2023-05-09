Market close: Auckland weather dampens investors’ appetite

Tourism Holdings CEO Grant Webster. Photo / Nick Reed

The New Zealand sharemarket had another uncertain day – just like the effect of Auckland weather – and Tourism Holdings plunged nearly 10 per cent on a cautious trading outlook.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell early and stayed that way to close at 11,889.61, down 52.87 points or 0.44 per cent.

There were 84 decliners and 41 gainers over the whole market on volumes of 34.46 million share transactions worth $131.48 million.

Matt Goodson, managing director of Salt Funds Management, said it was a mixed day on the market.

“To be honest, in Auckland the market was distracted by the weather as people’s concerns turned to transport and getting home to check their properties. That’s what they cared about today,” he said.

Recently merged Tourism Holdings slumped 40c or 9.41 per cent to $3.85 on increased trade worth $11.02m after providing a trading update at its Investor Day that reaffirmed its full-year net profit guidance of more than $48m.

Tourism Holdings said forward bookings for the 2023/24 high season in its New Zealand and Australian businesses indicated that international volumes will continue to grow with some reduction in domestic activity.

Recreation vehicle rental yields are experiencing growth or holding the recent growth, and vehicle sales demand is softening in all markets from the recent peaks.

Tourism Holdings expects international travel volumes from most markets will return to pre-Covid levels late next year, while the recovery of inbound from China will take longer. Travel trends may pivot more towards lower-cost destinations over the short to medium-term.

Goodson said there were a couple of cautionary elements to Tourism Holdings’ update – the tepid outlook for domestic business and the concern that the tougher economic climate will affect the high-end tourism activity.

The stock has been a strong performer and a post-Covid tourism player but the reality is that international travel is still only 80 per cent of the pre-Covid level.

Global marketer a2 Milk was down 16c or 2.78 per cent to $5.60 after announcing several leadership and organisational changes to its United States, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and Mataura Valley Milk business.

US chief executive Blake Waltrip is leaving after seven years and will be replaced by Kevin Bush, the executive general manager ANZ. Eleanor Khor will take over as managing director ANZ, as well as retain her chief strategy role.

Mataura Valley chief executive Bernard May is also leaving after seven years, and John Roberts has been appointed interim general manager and will work with Chopin Zhang to transform the company’s supply chain.

Goodson said management changes are not necessarily a bad thing but the market questions such changes. “We will find out how a2 Milk is travelling when it reports its latest result.”

SkyCity Entertainment, awaiting the result of the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre civil proceedings, reached a 26-month low after falling 6c or 2.6 per cent to $2.25. SkyCity hit $1.87 on March 1, 2020. SkyCity Adelaide is under investigation for alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, which is holding investor days at its manufacturing operations in Tijuana (Mexico) and Irvine (California) in mid-September, was down 20c to $26.75 after reaching an intraday low of $26.20.

Ebos Group declined 27c to $44.50; Fletcher Building shed 19c or 3.95 per cent to $4.62; Contact Energy was down 8c to $7.90; Hallenstein Glasson drifted 8c to $6.83; and Westpac Bank was down 26c to $23.18.

Winton Land was down 4c or 2.15 per cent to $1.82; Seeka fell 10c or 3.7 per cent to $2.60; Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund declined 8c or 2.14 per cent to $3.66; Pacific Edge shed 1.5c or 3.41 per cent to 42.5c; and Move Logistics decreased 2c or 2.06 per cent to 95c.

Savor declined 1.5c or 3.9 per cent to 37c; Foley Wines was down 3c or 2.26 per cent to $1.30; and NZ Automotive Investments plunged 7c or 21.88 per cent to 25c.

Auckland International Airport, down 1c to $8.74, has launched a $100m five-and-a-half-year bond offer, with the ability to accept a further $50m in oversubscriptions.

Mercury Energy was up 11c or 1.72 per cent to $6.49; Ryman Healthcare gained 6c to $5.34; and AFT Pharmaceuticals increased 11c or 3.33 per cent to $3.44.

Transtasman fuel supplier Ampol was down $1.46 or 45.37 per cent to $31.98. Ampol earlier reported an 82 per cent increase in first quarter operating earnings (ebit) to $345.5m – its second strongest quarterly result in history. Total sales volume, including Z service stations in New Zealand, rose 50 per cent to 6897 millilitres compared with 4586ML in the first quarter last year.

As the torrential rain hit Auckland again, insurer Tower was unchanged at 58c. The day before Tower told the market that a surge in insurance claims from the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle damage would result in a first half loss of about $3m.