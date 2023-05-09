Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Market close: Auckland weather dampens investors’ appetite

By Graham Skellern
5 mins to read
Tourism Holdings CEO Grant Webster. Photo / Nick Reed

Tourism Holdings CEO Grant Webster. Photo / Nick Reed

The New Zealand sharemarket had another uncertain day – just like the effect of Auckland weather – and Tourism Holdings plunged nearly 10 per cent on a cautious trading outlook.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business